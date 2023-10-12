Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Down 1.8 %

GIS traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.59. 2,095,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

