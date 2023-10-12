Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. 846,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

