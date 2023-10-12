Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 66.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,410 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Kellogg Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,860. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

