Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.36. 207,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

