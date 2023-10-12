Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,933. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

