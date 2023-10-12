Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.36. 4,810,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

