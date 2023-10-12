Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.55. 2,313,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

