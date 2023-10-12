Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.20. 16,700,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,758,887. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

