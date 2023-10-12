Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,170,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $39.34. 4,893,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,986,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

