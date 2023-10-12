Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.01. 327,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,946. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

