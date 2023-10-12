Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $773,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 250,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,666,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

