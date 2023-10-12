Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $979,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $217.27. 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,694. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

