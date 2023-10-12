Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

AXP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.91. 640,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.77. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

