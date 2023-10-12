Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

DUK stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

