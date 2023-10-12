Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,937. The company has a market cap of $304.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

