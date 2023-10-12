Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 928 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 0.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.62. The stock had a trading volume of 861,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,922. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $116.05 and a one year high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

