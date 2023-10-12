Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,559,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,743,496. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

