Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 715,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,326. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

