Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 309,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

