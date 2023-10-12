Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.37 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.