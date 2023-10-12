Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,792 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

FedEx Trading Down 1.5 %

FDX traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average is $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

