Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,270 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elme Communities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Elme Communities stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,162. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELME. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

