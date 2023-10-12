Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dover by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 262,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,712. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

