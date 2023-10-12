Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LH traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $199.48. 216,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,342. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average of $217.56.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

