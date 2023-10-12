Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

