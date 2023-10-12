Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 942 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $69.35. 321,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.