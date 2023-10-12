Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Reduced by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,680,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.