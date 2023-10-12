Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 312,766 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $66,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.