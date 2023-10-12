Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,548,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,761,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

