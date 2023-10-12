Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 356.9% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.01.
Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
