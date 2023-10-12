Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

NYSE:FTV opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive



Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

