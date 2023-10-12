Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $392,938,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

