Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

