Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Franklin BSP Realty Trust makes up 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.25% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FBRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 43,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 87.94 and a current ratio of 87.94. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

