Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 626,293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 464,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,141. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

