Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,583,000 after buying an additional 472,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,178 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.