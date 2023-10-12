Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 85,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,558,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,263.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196 in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.