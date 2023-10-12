fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 843,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,437,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.