FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 4.7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.31. 1,095,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,957,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $543.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.72.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after buying an additional 2,931,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

