Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Buys $10,940.25 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $10,940.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,094,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,848.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 16,029 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,958.94.

On Thursday, October 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 33,994 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $239,317.76.

On Monday, October 2nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 9,349 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $67,780.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 300 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $2,172.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 102 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $739.50.

On Monday, September 11th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 71,399 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $496,937.04.

On Thursday, September 7th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 7,647 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $53,605.47.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 125,558 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $852,538.82.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 8,478 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $54,767.88.

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $546,521.10.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 101,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $379.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America cut their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNKO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.