Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,781 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fury Gold Mines were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FURY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

FURY opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FURY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.