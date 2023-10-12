FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Issued By Zacks Research

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Robert Half in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Robert Half by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Robert Half by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 93,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 72,776 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

