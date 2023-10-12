FY2025 EPS Estimates for Yangarra Resources Ltd. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Yangarra Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YGR. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

YGR stock opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$163.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.51.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$38.40 million for the quarter.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

