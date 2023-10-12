GAM Holding AG Has $1.08 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,582 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

