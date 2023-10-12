GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in GameStop were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 21.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GameStop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 1,178,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

