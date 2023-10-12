Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 1.0% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.52. 99,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $277.08 and a one year high of $377.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.