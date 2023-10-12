GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.64 and last traded at $111.64. 327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 142,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

GATX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

