GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.64 and last traded at $111.64. 327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 142,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GATX
GATX Stock Performance
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GATX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.
Institutional Trading of GATX
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
About GATX
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
