GDS Wealth Management Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GDS Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.34 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.