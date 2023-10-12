Gear Energy Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 39.65%. The company had revenue of C$36.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.79 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

