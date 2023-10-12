Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Up 342.1% in September

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 970,500 shares, an increase of 342.1% from the September 15th total of 219,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $30,777.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,303 shares in the company, valued at $54,650.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Genelux news, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,091.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $30,777.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,303 shares in the company, valued at $54,650.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,462. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Genelux Stock Up 1.7 %

Genelux stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 27,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. Genelux has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Genelux will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

